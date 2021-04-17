After standoff, police search for suspect in shooting that left one man injured

Police found a man shot in the head after a standoff on East 30th Terrace early Saturday morning.

Kansas City police officers engaged in the standoff after they were called to a home at about 7:15 p.m. on a shots fired call.

A woman outside told police she was in an argument with a man when he assaulted her and fired multiple shots at her, according to Kansas City police spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina. She escaped, uninjured by gunfire, and called police.

Tactical officers and negotiators were on the scene and the house was surrounded.

Police entered the home just after 1 a.m. and found a man in the basement with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

The man is not a suspect in the original shots fired call, Becchina said. Police said the investigation shows someone else shot him before officers arrived. Police do not have a suspect.

Police are still searching for suspects in the original shots fired call that lead to the standoff.

Crime scene investigators were processing the scene for evidence. The original assault investigation is continuing.