One dead after single-vehicle crash in Kansas City early Saturday, police say

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Kansas City early Saturday morning, police said.

Just before 12:30 a.m., the driver of a blue Toyota 86 lost control of the vehicle and hit a large tree at West Pennway Street and Belleview Avenue, said police spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina. The vehicle had been traveling north on West Pennway at a high rate of speed, police said.

The male driver and female passenger were both transported to an area hospital. The passenger was pronounced dead shortly after she arrived.

Her death marks the 18th crash fatality this year, according to police.

The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Impairment is under investigation and seat belts were not in use, police said.