Police ask for help finding woman with dementia last seen Saturday in Independence

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman with dementia who was last seen Saturday morning in Independence.

Patricia Taylor, 82, was last seen at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 3005 South Sterling Avenue, according to a news release sent Sunday morning by Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Taylor was last seen driving a black 2016 Ford F-150 with the license plate number: 6SFV38.

She had mentioned going to the Hy-Vee at 1525 East 23rd Street, the Walmart located at 40 Highway and Blue Ridge Boulevard or the Hobby Lobby at 40 Highway and 470 Highway, according to highway patrol.

Taylor has blonde hair, hazel eyes and is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 105 pounds, police said. She also has her ears pierced.

She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and black pants or leggings.

Anyone who has seen Taylor or her vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately or to contact the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7300 or 816-325-7852