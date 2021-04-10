Kansas City police surround house with shooting suspect, 2 children inside

Kansas City police surrounded a house near East 44th Street and Norton Avenue Saturday morning after a reported shooting.

Police responded to the area about 9:30 a.m. Saturday where they found a woman who had been shot. Police got her out of the house and she was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Kansas City police spokesman Capt. Dave Jackson said.

The shooting suspect was still in the house, along with two children who were upstairs. Jackson said that the suspect refused to come outside peacefully.

Negotiators are also on the scene.

The situation is ongoing.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP