Independence police seek help finding 29-year-old woman missing since last week

The Independence Police Department is seeking the public’s help with finding a missing 29-year-old woman last seen by her family one week ago.

Amber Becknal was last seen on April 2 in the 4200 block of S. Noland Road in Independence, Missouri, the department said Friday. She has not been in contact with her family since then and may be in the Oak Grove or Grain Valley area, police said.

Missing Person: Amber Becknal pic.twitter.com/Pd5F31YOdx — Independence Police (@ipdinfo) April 9, 2021

The department is encouraging anyone with information concerning her whereabouts to contact the department by phone at 816-836-3600.