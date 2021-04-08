Man seriously injured after shooting in parking lot of Red Lobster in Lee’s Summit

One man was hospitalized following a shooting in the parking lot of Red Lobster in Lee’s Summit, police said.

Officers were called at about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday to the scene of a shooting in the 600 block of Northwest Blue Parkway, Sgt. Chris Depue, a spokesman for the Lee’s Summit Police Department, said in an email.

About 20 minutes later, a victim arrived at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, Depue said. The victim, a man in his early 30s, was taken into surgery. Doctors said he was in serious, but stable condition.

Back at Red Lobster, witnesses told police that two vehicles had been parked behind the business beforethe shooting.

“Witnesses reported a commotion between the subjects and then hearing multiple gun shots as both vehicles left the parking lot at a high rate of speed,” Depue said in the statement.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was driving a black Dodge Charger, Depue said.

Police believe the possible suspect was driving a dark colored Dodge Durango.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.

Gun violence is the subject of a new, statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.