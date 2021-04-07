Shooting wounds Kansas City employee working on trash truck Wednesday, police say

A shooting Wednesday wounded a Kansas City employee working on a trash truck crew, police said.

Officers responded to the nonfatal shooting shortly after noon in the area of East 43rd Street and Montgall Avenue in the city’s Oak Park Southwest neighborhood, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The worker’s injures were not considered life threatening, said Capt. Dave Jackson, a police spokesman.

Detectives were interviewing the victim. The shooting did not appear to be “associated with” this city work, Jackson said.

Police were not looking for a person of interest as of Wednesday afternoon.

“We are still working through details,” Jackson wrote in an email.