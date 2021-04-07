This KC homicide remains unsolved 7 years after shooting; police renew call for tips

Seven years after Alonzo “Zoe” Thomas IV was gunned down in a Kansas City neighborhood, his homicide remains unsolved.

On Wednesday, the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline and the Kansas City Police Department once again asked for the public’s help in finding the person or persons responsible for his death.

Thomas’ mother, Monique Willis, formed Momma On a Mission Inc., an advocacy organization that helps families of homicide victims with emotional support, services and community activities. She hosts the annual “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” fundraiser in remembrance of her son and others lost to violence.

The 20-year-old Thomas was shot and killed the afternoon of April 5, 2014, in the front yard of a home in the 7100 block of Wayne Avenue, which is just south of East Gregory Boulevard.

Thomas was shot and killed outside the home after receiving a phone call. Shots were heard while he was outside. He knocked on the door before collapsing.

Police found his body on the front porch.

A reward of up to $27,000 is being offered for information received through the TIPS Hotline leading to an arrest or filing of charges in his killing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or submit tips electronically at www.kccrimestoppers.com or on the P3TIPS mobile app.