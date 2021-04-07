KCPD investigating child endangerment after woman crashed car, displayed pistol

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a case of child endangerment after a woman crashed into a pole with her two children in the car and the responding officers found her allegedly holding a pistol.

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a single-vehicle wreck in the area of Cleveland Avenue and 27th Street, according to a department news release. When they arrived, the woman was still inside the car and appeared to be under the influence of drugs, police said.

She was then seen by the officers pointing a gun inside the car, police said.

Officers called for backup and later approached the car with ballistic shields to “get the children out of the dangerous situation,” police said. The woman was taken into police custody without incident, police said.

The children, a 6-year-old and a 9-year-old, later told police their mother had been using drugs earlier in the day. Investigating officers reported finding a pistol, dozens of live bullets, the drug known as PCP and other drug paraphernalia in the car.

Police said the two children have been taken into protective custody.