2 accused of first-degree murder, endangerment in Johnson County child’s November death

Two people have been accused of first-degree murder and reckless endangerment of a child who died last November in Johnson County, according to records filed in Johnson County District Court.

Shelly Vallejo, 29, and Jean Morales, 26, both of Shawnee, were charged Thursday with murder in the first degree, aggravated child endangerment and felony drug possession. Each is held on a $1 million bond.

Few details were available from the initial court filings, including the child’s age and manner of death. But court records state Vallejo and Morales are accused of contributing to the death of a child identified only as “JPM” on Nov. 14 of 2020 “while in the commission of an inherently dangerous felony ... aggravated endangering of a child.”

Each also faces a felony charge for possession of Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that is potentially deadly if misused.

In Kansas, murder charges may be filed against a person in certain cases where a non-violent crime leads to the death of another person.

Vallejo and Morales were arrested Thursday, according to Johnson County Sheriff’s Office records.