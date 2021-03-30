KC police ask for public’s help finding missing woman with traumatic brain injury

Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman who has been missing since Friday.

Nicole Nelson, 33, was last seen at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the area of East 62nd Street and College Avenue, according to a news release from the Kansas City Police Department.

Nelson previously suffered a traumatic brain injury and has the “functionality of a 13-year-old,” police said.

Nelson has black hair and brown eyes, and is about 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds, police said.

She was last seen wearing a green puffy jacket, a pink silk shirt and a black flowery skirt.

Police ask that anyone who sees Nelson or knows of her wherabouts to call call 911 or the department’s missing person unit at 816-234-5136.