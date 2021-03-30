Crime

KC police ask for public’s help finding missing woman with traumatic brain injury

Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman who has been missing since Friday.

Nicole Nelson, 33, was last seen at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the area of East 62nd Street and College Avenue, according to a news release from the Kansas City Police Department.

Nelson previously suffered a traumatic brain injury and has the “functionality of a 13-year-old,” police said.

Nelson has black hair and brown eyes, and is about 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds, police said.

She was last seen wearing a green puffy jacket, a pink silk shirt and a black flowery skirt.

Police ask that anyone who sees Nelson or knows of her wherabouts to call call 911 or the department’s missing person unit at 816-234-5136.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Anna Spoerre
Anna Spoerre
Anna Spoerre covers breaking news for the Kansas City Star. Before joining The Star, she covered crime and courts for the Des Moines Register. Spoerre is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where she studied journalism.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service