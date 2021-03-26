Overland Park man charged with killing ex-girlfriend, stabbing friend in Raytown

A 26-year-old Overland Park man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend and the beating and stabbing of her friend early Thursday in Raytown, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors have also charged Travione Rogelio Batey-Hernandez with first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action

The victim, Penny Medina of Raytown, whose age was not available, died in the early morning attack, according to prosecutors.

Raytown police responded shortly before 5 a.m. to the Valencia Apartments in the 9000 block of E. 87th Street to investigate reports that shots had been fired, according to court documents.

While they were on the way, another 911 call came in reporting that two people had been shot and a man wearing black clothing left the area through some woods behind the apartment building.

Arriving officers found a woman on the upper balcony screaming for help. She had been stabbed in the right side of her neck. She told police that her friend, Medina, had been shot and was in another apartment, according to court documents.

Officers went to that apartment and noticed several bullet holes in the window near the door to the unit. One officer heard a female voice calling for help from inside. Officers found Medina seated against a wall inside the bedroom with gunshot wounds to her torso.

While officers administered first aid, Medina allegedly told them that her ex-boyfriend had shot her, according to court documents. Emergency medical staff took Medina and her friend to the hospital, where Medina later died.

Detectives spoke to Medina’s friend at the hospital. She said that she and Medina previously had been in a relationship for about four years, but were now close friends.

Medina had met Batey-Hernandez about a month ago through an online dating app, the friend told police. Batey-Hernandez had recently moved in with Medina despite her concerns about his alleged clinginess and jealousy, the friend said.

On Wednesday, Batey-Hernandez allegedly told Medina to choose between him or her friend because he could not accept the fact that the two were friends, according to court documents. Medina told him she wasn’t going to choose.

That night, Medina called her friend and asked her to stay overnight at her apartment, the friend told police. At about 4 a.m., the friend woke to the sound banging on the door to the apartment and Medina’s phone ringing. Medina told her friend that Batey-Hernandez was calling, but she wasn’t going to answer the phone.

Two women were in the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex in Raytown, police said. The extent of their injuries was not known. This Google Maps Street View image of the area is from 2019. Google Maps

Medina eventually answered the door and about five minutes later she ran into the bedroom screaming, “Call the police, he is shooting,” according to the court documents. Medina then abruptly hit the floor.

When Medina became silent, the friend looked up and saw Batey-Hernandez approaching her, the documents said. He grabbed her by the hair and repeatedly punched her in the face, blackening and closing her right eye, according court documents.

Batey-Hernandez shot a bedroom window and allegedly took a piece of the broken glass and cut the friend’s neck. She pleaded with him not to kill her.

Batey-Hernandez walked into the living room and attempted to light a fire. The friend fled out the apartment and hid in a vacant second-floor apartment.

While detectives were speaking with the friend at the hospital, Overland Park police contacted Raytown dispatchers informing them that Batey-Hernandez was in custody after he turned himself in.

While being questioned by a Raytown detective, Batey-Hernandez said he went to Medina’s apartment to ask why she was not responding to his calls or texts. Once there, he asked her if someone was in the apartment with her. Medina originally told him no. But after being asked multiple times, she said yes.

Batey-Hernandez allegedly told police that he broke the window to the apartment and fired shots inside. He also allegedly admitted to shooting Medina, according to court documents.

When he saw her friend hiding, he allegedly grabbed a piece of glass and stabbed her multiple. He allegedly told police that he had run out of ammo.

Batey-Hernandez told police he fled through the bedroom window and left the apartment on foot, ditching the firearm in a storm drain, according to court documents.

He then called his mother and allegedly told her that he hurt Medina. His mother picked him up and after he changed clothes, they went to the Overland Park Police Department and he turned himself in.

Batey-Hernandez allegedly told Raytown police that he was “full of rage” over how much time Medina spent with her friend. He allegedly said that “if something is for me, then it’s mine.”

He also allegedly said he stabbed her friend because she knew they were in a relationship and that “there should be some boundaries that should have been drawn.”

Batey-Hernandez was being held in Johnson County jail awaiting extradition to Missouri where prosecutors have requested a bond of $500,000.