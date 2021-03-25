Ex-Jackson County sheriff’s deputy who shot woman in back gets 180 days in jail

A former Jackson County sheriff’s deputy who shot a woman in the back in 2019 was sentenced to 180 days in jail.

Lauren N. Michael appeared Thursday before Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Patrick Campbell.

In January, Michael pleaded guilty to first-degree assault. The plea agreement called for a minimum of 120 days shock time in custody with three years probation and a six year suspended prison sentence. Jackson County prosecutors could seek up to six years in prison under the agreement.

On Aug. 8. 2019, Michael began chasing Brittany Simek, who had been riding on a Bird scooter that was traveling in the wrong direction near 37th and Main Street. Simek was located sitting on concrete steps in the 4000 block of Oak Street and a struggle ensued.

At the time, the deputy said Simek took her Taser away from her and shocked her with it. But investigators later cast doubt on that story. The Taser cartridges had been deployed within three seconds, which did not leave enough time for the physical altercation Michael had described, prosecutors said.

As Simek attempted to run, Michael fired four shots. One of the bullets hit Simek’s cellphone. Another bullet broke her sacrum, a bony structure connected to the pelvis, and had to be surgically removed. Simek also had four Taser probes lodged in her body.

It wasn’t the first time Michael had opened fire on someone.

In May 2017, she was working off-duty security at a Raytown Walmart when she shot and killed Donald Sneed III, who was suspected of shoplifting. In this case too, Michael claimed the suspect took her stun gun and shocked her with it.

No charges were filed in Sneed’s death.

Michael was an employee with the sheriff’s office until Jan. 26 when she was terminated.