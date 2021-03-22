Police identify 15-year-old victims fatally shot Saturday in south Kansas City

Police on Monday identified two teenagers who were killed in a shooting over the weekend in a south Kansas City neighborhood.

Dominique Nelson and Dominik Simmons, both of whom were 15, were killed when gunfire broke out after 10 p.m. Saturday during an argument between two groups near East 73rd Street and Norton Avenue, police said.

At the time, police believed Nelson was the only victim. But Simmons’ body was found about 1 p.m. Sunday behind a vacant house roughly a block south of the crime scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Nelson and Simmons were among five people killed in homicides within 48 hours over the weekend.

Police on Monday also identified Bruce Baker, 60, as the victim killed Friday afternoon in the 7400 block of East 102nd Street. He was found dead on the floor of a detached garage.

The department also identified Michael Uttley, 34, as the victim fatally shot Sunday afternoon in the 400 block of South White Avenue. Police have said they are searching for two suspects in that homicide.

Gun violence is the subject of a new, statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.