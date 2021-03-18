Church council calls for KCPD to dismiss chief, ‘no longer ignore’ Black community

Heartland Presbytery, the regional body that represents the Presbyterian Church, has called on the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners to dismiss Police Chief Rick Smith.

In a letter Thursday, the church called on the board to hire a new chief who would protect residents equally and discipline officers who “act lawlessly, unethically and without proper respect, especially for Black and Brown people.”

Asked for comment from Smith, Capt. David Jackson, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, said the chief has no plans to resign.

The letter from the council cited Smith’s “total lack of a working relationship” with Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, who has said the department has refused to issue probable cause statements in use-of-force cases.

“KCPD is the only law enforcement entity who takes this position, which cuts off my independent judgment on case review,” Baker said last week when her office announced a grand jury indicted an officer who allegedly pepper sprayed a teenager at a protest.

The council, which represents 81 congregations and 173 ministers in Missouri and Kansas, commended some of Smith’s efforts, such as the deployment of body cameras. But it said his “lack of a working relationship” with the Black community was problematic.

“We are asking the Board to no longer ignore a Black community that is in deep, relentless pain and out of patience and white Kansas Citians now also unwilling to settle for vague promises of reforms that somehow never come to pass,” the council wrote in the letter signed by its interim executive presbyter, the Rev. Dr. Dee Cooper.

Opinions about Smith’s performance as chief are sharply divided. Since protests last summer, a growing chorus of community leaders — including some normally aligned with the police department — have called for his resignation.

Among those who have called for Smith’s resignation or firing is Councilman Eric Bunch, who cited officers’ use of force and the city’s dramatic spike last year in non-fatal shootings and homicides.

Those who have voiced support for Smith include Councilwoman Heather Hall as well as officers and their relatives. Last year, for example, an officer’s wife told the board she feared Smith’s removal would cause morale within the force to become “nonexistent.”