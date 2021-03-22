Raymore police ask for public’s help finding missing girl, 16, last seen in Grandview

Raymore police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

Isabella N. Wyrick, 16, was last seen in the Grandview area, police said in a Facebook post Sunday evening.

Wyrick is about 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighs about 105 pounds, police said. She may be wearing an orange coat with sweatpants or leggings.

Anyone with information on Wyrick’s whereabouts is asked to call the Raymore Police Department at 816-331-0530.