‘Pack the rain gear’: Storms to bring widespread rain showers to Kansas City metro

Storms and thunderstorms will roll across the Kansas City area making the start of the workweek a soggy one, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“It’s going to be somewhat of a gray start to the week,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “We’re expecting low 60s at best with rain filling in on radar.”

There will be a little bit of rain Monday morning that will become much more widespread heading into Monday night, with heavy rains returning overnight into Tuesday morning, said Ritter. The morning commute on Tuesday will not be ideal.

“As we head through tomorrow afternoon, we’ll keep a mention of rain and even a few rumbles of thunder possible in the forecast,” Ritter said.

“But eventually this whole chance for rain will start to shift off to the north and the east by late Tuesday evening. But we need to pack the rain gear for today — specifically tonight — and certainly for tomorrow, as we see quite the forecast of rain heading our way.”

Grab the rain gear! Rain chances will significantly increase later this evening and into Tuesday. #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/vgWzwZffCy — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) March 22, 2021

The workweek will also get off to a cool start with most highs in the 50s through at least midweek, she said.

The average high temperature for this time of year in Kansas City is 58 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.