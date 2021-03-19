Officer’s severance agreement says Overland Park would report he resigned voluntarily

Overland Park on Friday released a copy of a severance agreement given to a former police officer who shot and killed a teenager in 2018.

The document states Overland Park agreed to tell the agency that oversees law enforcement officers in Kansas that the separation was a “voluntary resignation under ordinary circumstances” and that it was for personal reasons.

The record was released after a judge ruled in The Star’s favor in a months-long court battle with Overland Park over its interpretation of the state’s open records law.

The lawsuit, filed in October, argued that the severance agreement for the officer who fatally shot 17-year-old John Albers, Clayton Jenison, is public record under the Kansas Open Records Act.

In January 2018, police were called to the home on a welfare check for Albers, who was believed to be suicidal. Jenison shot Albers six times as the teenager backed out of the driveway of his family’s home.

Jenison was paid $70,000 in severance when he left the department. He faced no criminal charge and his actions were deemed a “proper use of force” under Kansas law by Johnson County Prosecutor Steve Howe.

In a news release, the city wrote that the agreement “allowed the City to end Jenison’s employment quickly and decisively without a lawsuit, which could have resulted in Jenison remaining an employee of the City and the additional costs of litigation.”

The agreement also states that the city agreed to not provide any information to media about Jenison’s status before the district attorney decided on criminal charges and to tell media after the decision that Jenison resigned for “personal reasons.”

On Thursday, a Johnson County District Court judge ruled in The Star’s favor after the newspaper sued under the Kansas Open Records Act for access to records maintained by the city.

The court’s ruling allowed the teenager’s mom, Sheila Albers, to breathe a sigh of relief as she continues to seek justice for her son, she told The Star during an earlier interview. Lingering questions surrounding his death prompted her to become an advocate for changes in state law aimed toward casting more light on the disciplinary actions taken against law enforcement officers.

“My first thought was this is a huge win for sunshine and transparency,” Sheila Albers said of the court’s decision at the time. “That was my initial gut reaction. That the government doesn’t get to hide documents that are public record.”

In January 2019, the Albers family settled a civil lawsuit against Overland Park for $2.3 million. The suit claimed Jenison acted recklessly and violated Albers’ constitutional rights.