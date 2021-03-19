Police standoff with armed person in car briefly closes U.S. 71 in Kansas City

U.S. 71 highway in south Kansas City was briefly shut down at the height of Friday morning’s rush hour while police were in a standoff with a person armed in a car, according to Kansas City police.

The standoff began when officers tried to stop a person who allegedly was driving erratically near Bannister Road and U.S. 71, Capt. David Jackson, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman, said in an email.

As officers approached the vehicle, they noticed that the driver was armed with a gun and appeared to be impaired, Jackson said. Officers backed away from the vehicle and requested a tactical response.

The driver then drove away, leading police on a brief pursuit. The driver jumped out and ran from the car. Officers took him into custody after brief foot chase near 73rd Street and Troost Avenue, Jackson said.

All roads have since reopened.