Suspect stole truck, fired numerous gunshots at owner in Bonner Springs, police say

Bonner Springs police are searching for a suspect who Sunday morning stole a pickup truck and fired numerous gunshots at its owner.

Officers were called to a report of gunfire about 8:05 a.m. in the area of the 13500 block of Post Drive, according to the Bonner Springs Police Department.

The suspect fired shots as the owner of a black 1994 Ford Ranger, which was unoccupied and running, tried to intervene, police said. Another one of the owner’s vehicles was hit in the shooting. No injuries were reported.

Officers later found the stolen truck and initiated a chase, but it was called off when the driver went into oncoming traffic, according to a police news release. The driver fled into Leavenworth County, police said.

Police asked anyone who has seen the truck, with a Kansas license plate of 397MMW, to call 913-596-3000. The department asked people to not approach the truck, as the driver “may be armed and dangerous.”