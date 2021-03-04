FBI investigating suspicious package found outside federal courthouse in downtown KC

The Kansas City Police Department investigates a suspicious package March 3, 2021, near the Charles Evans Whittaker Courthouse in downtown Kansas City. lnozicka@kcstar.com

Kansas City police have turned over the investigation of a suspicious package found near the federal courthouse in downtown Kansas City to the FBI, police said Thursday.

“KCPD Bomb and Arson detective have turned the investigation over to @FBIKansasCity,” Kansas City police said on Twitter. “They will be the lead agency going forward.”

For those of you that saw the bomb robot on the news last night, here’s some video of it from early last year in action, right after we got it. Also you can read all about it in this edition of our Monthly Informant Newsletter https://t.co/aavtM4WxC5 pic.twitter.com/gteotIBZRU — kcpolice (@kcpolice) March 4, 2021

The package was found Wednesday evening near the Charles Evans Whittaker Courthouse. About 5:40 p.m., Kansas City police asked residents to stay away from the area.

Just before 7 p.m., investigators used a “controlled detonation” to disable the package.

“If you heard a loud boom downtown it was that,” police said on Twitter.

In response to questions by The Star regarding the incident, a Kansas City police spokesman said the FBI is now leading the investigation.

FBI spokeswoman Bridget Patton said that FBI agents had responded Wednesday evening to the incident and that the agency was investigation.

But because it was an ongoing investigation, Patton said she was unable to provide any additional information, which included a question asking if the package contained an explosive device.

When asked if there is any heightened alert locally due to possible threat of new violence at the U.S. Capitol, Patton said the FBI’s Kansas City Field Office is not aware of any specific and credible threats to its area of responsibility.

“As always, we remind the public to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement,” Patton said.