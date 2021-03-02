Kansas City police investigate after human bones found in wooded area Tuesday

A death investigation was launched after human remains were found near West 34th Street and Roanoke Road, police said. lnozicka@kcstar.com

Kansas City police launched a death investigation after human remains were found in a wooded area Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded about 1:20 p.m. to West 34th Street and Roanoke Road where the woman who called police said she saw what looked like human bones.

The medical examiner’s office and the Homicide Unit found the bones were human.

A human remains/death investigation is ongoing, police said. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Police said there was no immediate sign of foul play.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP