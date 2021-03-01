Prosecutor’s office releases dash cam video in police shooting of Donnie Sanders

A dash cam video shows the moments leading up to a shooting by Kansas City police that left an unarmed man dead.

The footage was released Monday by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, which announced that no charges would be filed in the death of Donnie Sanders.

The 47-year-old man was driving March 12, 2020, on Prospect Avenue when he passed an officer traveling in the opposite direction.

The officer was reportedly concerned that Sanders was driving over the speed limit and made a U-turn. The dash cam video shows the officer begin to follow Sanders. The patrol vehicle did not have its lights or sirens activated, according to a report from the prosecutor’s office.

Sanders continued driving, and while stopped, he briefly turned on his left turn indicator although he was not in the left turn lane. He then turned off his blinker and proceeded to turn right without signaling, according to court documents.

Sanders then turned into an alley that runs parallel to Wabash between 51st and 52nd streets.

After entering the alley, the officer turned on his vehicle’s lights and sirens as both vehicles stopped.

The officer is heard on his radio informing dispatch and other officers that the man “is bailing on foot.”

The officer tells Sanders to stop several times and commands him to, “Show me your hands.” Sanders responds, but what he says is inaudible on the video. After a short pause, the officer is heard yelling, “Dude, drop it.” He then yells “drop” four times before firing a series of shots in rapid succession.

According to Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, the officer will not face charges because Sanders held up his hand toward him as if he had a gun.

Gwen Grant, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City said Sanders’ killing was senseless.

“This is a tragedy. A Black man driving down the street, seemingly minding his own business, ends up dead after an encounter with a police officer,” Grant said. “Watching the video, it is not clear why Donnie was stopped in the first place. A traffic violation does not justify capital punishment. Donnie Sanders was unarmed. He should not be dead.”