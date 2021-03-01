Police find bodies of missing man and his two young sons in rural Benton County

The bodies of two missing children and their father were found Monday in rural Benton County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Darrell Peak, 40, was last seen about 4 p.m. Thursday near the family’s home in Greene County with his two sons, Mayson, 3, and Kaiden, 4.

A highway patrol trooper stopped to check on their disabled vehicle later that day in Benton County, but Peak declined help, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said.

The family filed a missing persons report Friday morning and a statewide alert was issued Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday, the highway patrol said it had been contacted by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the discovery of three bodies.

The bodies were found inside a structure, according to a social media post by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Benton County is about 100 miles southeast of Kansas City, and about 85 miles north of Greene County.

Later, the highway patrol said the bodies had been identified as the two missing boys and their father.

We are saddened to report the identity of the bodies located in rural Benton County have been identified as:



Kaiden Peak, 4 years old

Mayson Peak, 3 years old

&

Darrell Peak, 40 years old pic.twitter.com/mFot1MQm4G — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) March 2, 2021