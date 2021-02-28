Crime

Update: Missing teen headed to the Ozarks found, police say

Update: Raymore police tweeted Sunday that Dakota has been found

Police asked for the public’s help finding a missing Raymore teenager.

Dakota, a 15-year-old, ran away from home Saturday night, according to a Twitter post from the Raymore Police Department at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

The boy was expected to be riding a dirt bike, and was thought to be in the area of East Lynne, in eastern Cass County, on his way to the Ozarks, police said.

The dirt bike is a white 250cc Enduro Suzuki with head & tail lights, according to the post.

Anyone with information on where Dakota’s whereabouts is asked to call the department at 816-331-0530.

