Update: Missing teen headed to the Ozarks found, police say
Update: Raymore police tweeted Sunday that Dakota has been found
Police asked for the public’s help finding a missing Raymore teenager.
Dakota, a 15-year-old, ran away from home Saturday night, according to a Twitter post from the Raymore Police Department at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
The boy was expected to be riding a dirt bike, and was thought to be in the area of East Lynne, in eastern Cass County, on his way to the Ozarks, police said.
The dirt bike is a white 250cc Enduro Suzuki with head & tail lights, according to the post.
Anyone with information on where Dakota’s whereabouts is asked to call the department at 816-331-0530.
