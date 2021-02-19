Police take man into custody after an armed robbery, chase and standoff in KC

Police took into custody a person of interest in an armed robbery overnight after a car chase ended in a crash and then a police standoff in Kansas City, a police spokeswoman said Friday.

Officers in the area of East 35th Street and Prospect Avenue spotted a stolen vehicle around 9:30 p.m. Thursday that had been taken during an armed robbery, said Officer Donna Drake with the Kansas City Police Department.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to pull over. The officers pursued, and shortly thereafter the vehicle crashed. The man driving the vehicle ran away from the wreck to a home in the 2400 block of Chestnut Avenue, Drake said.

Police initiated an Operation 100, a tactical response to negotiate the surrender of a person in a standoff. Several people inside the home cooperated with police and exited.

When tactical officers searched the home, they found the the driver, who was taken into custody. Police continue to investigate the robbery, Drake said.