Teen to serve over 35 years for shooting at Olathe police during 2019 confrontation

A Johnson County teen has agreed to serve more than 35 years in prison for a November 2019 burglary that led to a violent confrontation with police, according to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office.

Christian Batson pleaded no contest to two counts of attempted first-degree murder, battery on a juvenile corrections officer, burglary of a dwelling, burglary of a firearm and making a criminal threat, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said in a news release.

The 17-year-old, who was charged as an adult, agreed to a 427-month sentence.

On Nov. 24, 2019, Olathe police officers were called to the area of Cedar Street and Clairborne Road on a report of two males possibly being involved in car burglaries.

An officer saw two males, later identified as Batson and Deven Mann, who were both 16 at the time. When the officer asked to speak to them, they allegedly responded with an expletive and walked away.

Batson then turned toward the officer and began shooting, Howe said. The officer returned fire. No one was hit.

Batson allegedly ran down the street and got in the officer’s patrol vehicle. Knowing that put the teen near a patrol rifle and shotgun, the officer shot at the police car. No one was struck.

Nearby, a second officer had ordered Mann to the ground. When Mann failed to comply, the second officer “bull rushed” him, according to prosecutors.

Meanwhile, Batson got out of the patrol car, struck the second officer and was subdued by other officers.

As the second officer and Mann continued to struggle, a gun fell out of Mann’s pocket. When Mann reached for it, the second officer shot him once, Howe said.

Mann stopped struggling and was handcuffed.

In January 2020, Howe said the police shooting was justified.

Batson’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

Mann’s case is pending.