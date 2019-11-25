Officers shoot teen boy while investigating Olathe home burglary where guns stolen

Officers shot an armed 16-year-old boy during a confrontation early Monday while investigating a home burglary where handguns were stolen in Olathe, police said.

The teen was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition Monday morning, said Sgt. Joel Yeldell, a spokesman for Olathe police.

A second person was taken into custody by police. No officers were injured in the incident, he said.

The officer-involved shooting occurred just after midnight Monday in the 400 block of South Cardinal Drive, a residential neighborhood in Olathe.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Officers were investigating a previous residential burglary when they found two people who were walking in the area and were armed with handguns, Yeldell said.

When police approached them, the contact escalated to where officers fired shots wounding the teenager, he said.

Details of how the contact escalated were not being released, only that the result was use of lethal force by the officers, Yeldell said.

The Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP