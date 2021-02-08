Crime
More than 400 crimes reported in Kansas City the week of Jan. 10. How many were near you?
Shoplifting topped the list of more than 400 crimes reported in Kansas City during the week of Jan. 10, according to a Kansas City Star crime map created with data released by the city.
From Jan. 10 through Jan. 16, Kansas City police received 48 reports of shoplifting, which account for almost 12 percent of all crimes reported that week.
Non-aggravated domestic violence assault crimes were the next frequently reported crime at 41 followed by 31 reports of stolen autos.
Police also received 24 reports of thefts from autos, 22 thefts of auto parts or accessories and 19 reports of property damage, according to the data.
Other top reported crimes for that week include 18 aggravated domestic violence assaults, 16 trespassing calls and 13 each of non-aggravated assaults and stealing.
In total, there were a total of 404 crimes reported for that week.
The map displays the locations of offenses with multi-colored dots. Clicking a dot reveals information about the crime. The map includes filters for different types of crime, and selecting a filter allows users to see only the occurrences of that crime.
