Crime

More than 400 crimes reported in Kansas City the week of Jan. 10. How many were near you?

Shoplifting topped the list of more than 400 crimes reported in Kansas City during the week of Jan. 10, according to a Kansas City Star crime map created with data released by the city.

From Jan. 10 through Jan. 16, Kansas City police received 48 reports of shoplifting, which account for almost 12 percent of all crimes reported that week.

Non-aggravated domestic violence assault crimes were the next frequently reported crime at 41 followed by 31 reports of stolen autos.

Police also received 24 reports of thefts from autos, 22 thefts of auto parts or accessories and 19 reports of property damage, according to the data.

Other top reported crimes for that week include 18 aggravated domestic violence assaults, 16 trespassing calls and 13 each of non-aggravated assaults and stealing.

KC crimes 011021
More than 400 crimes were reported in Kansas City the week of Jan. 10. KCPD Information Technology provides the Data

In total, there were a total of 404 crimes reported for that week.

The map displays the locations of offenses with multi-colored dots. Clicking a dot reveals information about the crime. The map includes filters for different types of crime, and selecting a filter allows users to see only the occurrences of that crime.

Here is a searchable map of crimes committed in Kansas City for the week of January 10th, 2021. To search the map for crimes in an area, just type in a Kansas City address in the search field or zoom into an area of the map. Click the individual markers for more information on the crime. You can also filter for an offense. KCPD Information Technology provides the data.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rockhurst College, where he studied communications and computer science.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service