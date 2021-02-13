Crime

Jackson County Sheriff investigates death of shooting victim dropped at fire station

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after a victim was dropped off at a fire station Friday night and later died.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté said the shooting reportedly happened near the Inter City Fire Protection District Station in an unincorporated part of the county between Independence and Kansas City.

The victim was dropped off at the station with life-threatening injuries about 8:20 p.m. Friday and later died.

Sheriff’s office detectives are investigating.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more

Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday.

SIGN UP
Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Cortlynn Stark
Cortlynn Stark
Cortlynn Stark covers breaking news as well as race and class issues for The Star. Cortlynn studied journalism and Spanish at Missouri State University.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service