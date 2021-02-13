Crime
Jackson County Sheriff investigates death of shooting victim dropped at fire station
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after a victim was dropped off at a fire station Friday night and later died.
Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté said the shooting reportedly happened near the Inter City Fire Protection District Station in an unincorporated part of the county between Independence and Kansas City.
The victim was dropped off at the station with life-threatening injuries about 8:20 p.m. Friday and later died.
Sheriff’s office detectives are investigating.
