Jackson County Sheriff investigates death of shooting victim dropped at fire station

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after a victim was dropped off at a fire station Friday night and later died.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté said the shooting reportedly happened near the Inter City Fire Protection District Station in an unincorporated part of the county between Independence and Kansas City.

The victim was dropped off at the station with life-threatening injuries about 8:20 p.m. Friday and later died.

Shooting victim that was dropped off at the Inter City Fire Protection District station around 8:20pm has died. @JCSheriffOffice detectives are conducting the investigation. @JacksonCountyMO @KCMO @CityOfIndepMO pic.twitter.com/sp5D8Apan2 — Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) February 13, 2021

Sheriff’s office detectives are investigating.

