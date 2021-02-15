Prosecutors allege argument over $100 debt led to fatal Kansas City stabbing

Jackson County prosecutors have charged a 68-year-old man with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his sister.

Michael H. Childs of Kansas City also faces armed criminal action charges in the stabbing of Stephanie Hunt, which occurred on Friday. Prosecutors allege that an argument over a $100 debt may have led to the fatal stabbing.

Kansas City police responded to a disturbance call just before 6:30 p.m. involving a weapon at an apartment located in the 9400 block of Newton Avenue.

Arriving officers found Hunt unconscious inside of a bedroom. Paramedics tried to revive Hunt but she was declared dead at the scene. Childs, who was in the residence, was taken into custody.

According to court records, Childs told investigators that Hunt was his sister and she was homeless and had been staying with him for the last two months. The two had been drinking vodka and smoking marijuana Friday evening. At some point they began to argue because Hunt owed Childs $100.

The argument turned physical and the two wrestled to the ground. Hunt began to hit and throw items at Childs. Hunt then pulled a butcher knife but Childs took it from her, he told police.

Hunt then went to her room and Childs followed her with the knife. Hunt continued to throw items at her brother, according to court documents.

Childs said he waved the knife out in front of his body directing it towards Hunt in an effort to fend her off. Hunt laid down and Childs said he left the room, according to court records.

Prosecutors allege Childs cleaned up items and washed off the knife before he placed it in a kitchen drawer. Childs told investigators that he did not realize he had fatally stabbed his sister.

Police found no signs of a physical struggle occurred as Childs had described to them. A knife recovered from the kitchen drawer had tested positive for traces of blood on it.

A medical examiner determined that Hunt sustained a stab wound on the left side of her torso. Childs told investigators Hunt had her arms out in front of her fending off the knife he was wielding. Hunt had a scratch on her right forearm, according to the criminal charging document.

Prosecutors requested that Childs be held on a $75,000 bond.