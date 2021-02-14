Crime

Historic KC building that was once a church suffers structural damage late Saturday

The historic building at 3600 Walnut Street in Kansas City suffered a structural collapse Saturday. Kansas City Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Jimmy Walker said the collapse wasn’t serious.
A historic Kansas City church, which now houses a furniture company, was damaged Saturday evening, Kansas City Fire Department officials said.

Assistant Fire Chief Jimmy Walker said Sunday that an old church building at 3600 Walnut Street experienced a structural collapse, though he said it wasn’t a serious one.

A fire was not involved, Walker said. No other information was immediately available.

The building, which is on Kansas City’s list of registered historic places, used to be the Westminster Walnut Street Congregational Church.

The building is currently occupied by Unruh Furniture. Employees of the custom furniture company could not immediately be reached Sunday.

