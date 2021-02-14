Gladstone police searching for missing woman, 84, who may have early stages of dementia

Gladstone police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 84-year-old woman who was last seen Friday.

Dorothy M. Parker, who is believed to be in early stages of dementia, was last heard from about 10 a.m. in the 2600 block of NE 74th Street, according to the Gladstone Police Department.

Parker, who has brown hair and blue eyes, stands at 5-foot-2 and weighs 118 pounds. Police said she drives a maroon 2013 Honda Accord bearing the Missouri license plate D0TB0B.

She has previously gotten lost while driving, authorities said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts was asked to call 911 or Gladstone police at 816-436-3550.