KC metro reports 157 new COVID-19 cases as weekly average continues trending downward

The Kansas City metropolitan area added 157 new coronavirus cases Sunday, according to area health agencies.

No new deaths were reported Sunday; 15 deaths were reported Saturday. The total number of deaths reported across the Kansas City metro area since the pandemic began remains at 1,865.

To date, at least 136,254 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the metro, which encompasses Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.

As of Sunday, the seven-day rolling average for new cases in the Kansas City metro sat at 210. One week ago, it was 481. Two weeks ago, it was 583.

Johnson County continues to tally the greatest number of infections in the metro, at 42,351. The county has also suffered the most deaths, with 613.

Kansas City has reported 478 COVID-19 deaths and 36,296 cases to date. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’s COVID-19 data for Jackson, Clay and Platte counties does not include the cases discovered within Kansas City’s city limits.

On Sunday, Missouri reported 471,241 cases to date, including 7,455 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 6.8%.

Missouri has distributed more than 1.1 million doses of the vaccine and administered more than 848,00 doses, according to the most recent data published Saturday evening by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Friday, the most recent day in which numbers were reported, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 286,102 cases, including 4,364 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 5.4%.

As of Saturday, Kansas has distributed nearly 582,000 doses of the vaccine and administered nearly 390,000, according to the CDC.

On Friday, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced the federal government will accelerate its distribution of COVID-19 vaccine, doubling the doses in Kansas to about 90,000.

Across the country, more than 27.6 million people have contracted the virus and more than 484,700 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, more than 108.7 million people have tested positive for the virus and nearly 2.4 million have died.