Independence police search for 11-year-old girl who left home Thursday evening

Police in Independence are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday evening.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of North Arapaho Street, the Independence Police Department said in a message on social media.

Alayna Whitney is believed to have left a residence on foot around 6:30 p.m.

The girl is 5 feet, 1 inches tall with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last wearing a black jacket and dark blue jeggings.

Anyone who has information is asked to call 911 or the Independence dispatch at 816-836-3600.