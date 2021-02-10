Suspect charged in shooting that left man dead and caused car to crash into KC home

A 53-year-old man was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder in a Jan. 26 shooting that left a man dead in Kansas City.

Curtis Harris, of Kansas City, was also charged with armed criminal action in the killing of Charles Blakey. He was found dead inside a car that crashed into a home near East 29th Street and Indiana Avenue, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Blakey, 38, had suffered gunshot wounds to the face, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

The next morning, Harris arrived at police’s East Patrol station. He told detectives he and Blakey had purchased marijuana and then struggled over a gun in the car, according to a probable cause statement.

During the scuffle, Harris told police, Blakey threatened to kill him. Blakey reached for a rifle when Harris, in fear for his life, fired what he thought was six shots at Blakey, police said. The gunfire caused them to crash into the driveway of 2843 Indiana Ave.

Harris then dumped the handgun in a trash can on Independence Avenue, he allegedly told police. Investigators later found boots with apparent blood on them and ammunition at Harris’ house, according to court records.

Harris did not yet have an attorney listed in court records who could be reached for comment.