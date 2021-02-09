Crime
Kansas City police ask for public’s help locating man, 31, missing since November
Kansas City police are asking for the community’s help finding a man who has been missing for a couple months.
Drew Temple, 31, was last seen in November 2020 near Oak Street and East 17th Street, the Kansas City Police Department said in a news release.
Temple is about 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds, police said.
He’s previously driven a four-door gray Toyota Camry.
“Drew’s family is very concerned for his well-being and safety,” police wrote.
Anyone with information on Temple’s whereabouts is asked to call the police department’s missing persons unit at 816-234-5136.
