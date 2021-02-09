Kansas City police ask for public’s help locating man, 31, missing since November

Drew Temple, 31, was last seen in November 2020 near Oak Street and East 17th Street, police said.

Kansas City police are asking for the community’s help finding a man who has been missing for a couple months.

Drew Temple, 31, was last seen in November 2020 near Oak Street and East 17th Street, the Kansas City Police Department said in a news release.

Temple is about 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds, police said.

He’s previously driven a four-door gray Toyota Camry.

MISSING/ENDANGERED: Drew Temple 31, 5’10, 210lbs, black/brown, last seen in November 2020 near 17th and Oak. known to drive a 4dr grey Toyota Camry. Drew’s family is very concerned for his well-being and safety. If located, please contact the KCPD Missing Persons at 816-234-5136 pic.twitter.com/F7ORFw9NDb — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 9, 2021

“Drew’s family is very concerned for his well-being and safety,” police wrote.

Anyone with information on Temple’s whereabouts is asked to call the police department’s missing persons unit at 816-234-5136.