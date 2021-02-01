KC police rescue 6-year-old after relative allegedly tried to use her as a shield

Police rescued a 6-year-old girl and arrested a relative after he allegedly fired shots at officers and then tried to use the girl as a human shield while inside a Kansas City home Sunday night, according to a news release.

Officers responded to a call shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday to the 3300 block of East 60th Street about a man allegedly dragging a screaming child down the street, Kansas City police said in a news release on its website.

Officers found the house where the man had gone with the child. There was blood on the porch leading to the front door and officers said they could hear a child screaming inside.

Officers entered the home and followed the child’s screams upstairs, where they were confronted by a 37-year-old man holding a gun, according to the release.

One of the officers fired his Taser at him and the man fired at the officers. As officers retreated down the stairs, one fell injuring his arm.

When officers attempted to contact the man again, he was allegedly holding the girl in front of him like a shield. The girl continued to scream for help.

Officers rushed the man when they didn’t see a gun in his hand. One officer pulled the child away and passed her down the stairs to another officer who whisk her away. Officers then took the man into custody.

The girl was uninjured. The blood appears to have come from the relative prior to police arrival, said Capt. David Jackson, a spokesman for Kansas City police. Other than the officer who injured his arm, no one else was hurt.

The investigation into possible child abuse and the assault on officers continues.