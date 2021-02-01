The Black family is at the center of Mo. Historical Society’s Black history celebration

The Missouri Historical Society’s African American History Initiative will host a series of free virtual programs during Black History Month that focuses on the Black family, according to a news release.

The St. Louis-based historical society’s theme, “The Black Family: Presentation, Identity, and Diversity,” is “crucial to understanding the resilience and tenacity that has served as a foundation for the African American community through 400+ years of systemic oppression,” said Shakia Gullette, director of African American History Initiatives for the Missouri Historical Society, in the release.

Eddie Glaude Jr., a leading expert on the Black experience in America and the chair of the Department of African American Studies at Princeton University, will give the keynote address at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The presentation will be virtual. For more information about attending, go to the historical society’s website.

The Missouri Historical Society’s programs for Black History Month include:

▪ “The Makings of the African American History Initiative at the Missouri Historical Society” presented with the St. Louis County Library at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. The African American History Initiative recently launched a web page that has programs, videos and readings aimed at understanding the role of race in American history.

▪ Storytelling in the Museum featuring stories by Black authors about people and events of the African diaspora 10:30 to 11 a.m. Friday.

▪ Following the Lead of the Tuskegee Airmen – Soldiers Memorial virtual program at 11 a.m. Feb. 23.

In addition to the virtual programs, the historical society is featuring a walking tour of the famed historic black neighboorhood in St. Louis, The Ville, which has been home to a number of well-renown Black entertainers, athletes, and business professionals. Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer Chuck Berry, opera diva Grace Bumbry, tennis great Arthur Ashe, and Annie Malone — one of the country’s first Black millionaires — all called The Ville home at one point.

For more information about the programs, go to the historical society’s website at https://mohistory.org/mediaroom/black-history-month.