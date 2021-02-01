Local

The Black family is at the center of Mo. Historical Society’s Black history celebration

The Missouri Historical Society’s African American History Initiative will host a series of free virtual programs during Black History Month that focuses on the Black family, according to a news release.

The St. Louis-based historical society’s theme, “The Black Family: Presentation, Identity, and Diversity,” is “crucial to understanding the resilience and tenacity that has served as a foundation for the African American community through 400+ years of systemic oppression,” said Shakia Gullette, director of African American History Initiatives for the Missouri Historical Society, in the release.

Eddie Glaude Jr., a leading expert on the Black experience in America and the chair of the Department of African American Studies at Princeton University, will give the keynote address at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The presentation will be virtual. For more information about attending, go to the historical society’s website.

The Missouri Historical Society’s programs for Black History Month include:

“The Makings of the African American History Initiative at the Missouri Historical Society” presented with the St. Louis County Library at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. The African American History Initiative recently launched a web page that has programs, videos and readings aimed at understanding the role of race in American history.

Storytelling in the Museum featuring stories by Black authors about people and events of the African diaspora 10:30 to 11 a.m. Friday.

Following the Lead of the Tuskegee Airmen – Soldiers Memorial virtual program at 11 a.m. Feb. 23.

In addition to the virtual programs, the historical society is featuring a walking tour of the famed historic black neighboorhood in St. Louis, The Ville, which has been home to a number of well-renown Black entertainers, athletes, and business professionals. Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer Chuck Berry, opera diva Grace Bumbry, tennis great Arthur Ashe, and Annie Malone — one of the country’s first Black millionaires — all called The Ville home at one point.

For more information about the programs, go to the historical society’s website at https://mohistory.org/mediaroom/black-history-month.

Profile Image of Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rockhurst College, where he studied communications and computer science.
