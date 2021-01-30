Gunshots from passing vehicle fired at deputies on traffic stop, Platte County sheriff says

Two Platte County deputies were shot at from someone in a passing vehicle while the deputies were on a traffic stop on Interstate 29 on Saturday afternoon, according to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

The shots were fired around 1 p.m. while deputies were conducting a traffic stop on southbound I-29 north of Waukomis Drive.

The deputies and the person they had stopped were not injured.

There were multiple cars on the interstate at the time. The sheriff’s office said it is not clear from which vehicle the shots were fired.

Detectives are reviewing footage from the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information should call the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 816-858-3521 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP