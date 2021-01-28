Crime
Lawrence woman found killed in her home after tip from Topeka police
Lawrence police on Wednesday discovered the body of a woman in her home after being tipped off by Topeka police that a man in custody was suspected of killing her.
Police in Lawrence were notified by the Topeka Police Department that a man they had in custody in an unrelated investigation was suspected of being involved in the killing of the woman, Lawrence Police Department spokesman Patrick Compton said in a news release Thursday.
Jennifer Marie Mosby, 41, was found dead Wednesday at her residence in the 800 block of Kentucky Street. Police are investigating her death as a homicide.
The man remained in the Shawnee County jail in Topeka. An affidavit has been sent to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for a charging decision, Compton said.
The Star generally does not name criminal suspects until they have been charged.
