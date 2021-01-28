Lawrence woman found killed in her home after tip from Topeka police

A woman’s body was found in a residence in the 800 block of Kentucky Street in Lawrence. The area is shown in this Google Maps view from May 2019. Google Maps

Lawrence police on Wednesday discovered the body of a woman in her home after being tipped off by Topeka police that a man in custody was suspected of killing her.

Police in Lawrence were notified by the Topeka Police Department that a man they had in custody in an unrelated investigation was suspected of being involved in the killing of the woman, Lawrence Police Department spokesman Patrick Compton said in a news release Thursday.

Jennifer Marie Mosby, 41, was found dead Wednesday at her residence in the 800 block of Kentucky Street. Police are investigating her death as a homicide.

The man remained in the Shawnee County jail in Topeka. An affidavit has been sent to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for a charging decision, Compton said.

