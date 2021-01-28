Owner of Olathe drug treatment clinic indicted on federal trafficking charges

A 44-year-old man who owned an addiction treatment clinic in Olathe has been indicted on federal drug trafficking charges, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Trevor J. Robinson was indicted on one count each of possessing methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and ecstasy with intent to distribute.

On Oct. 22, Robinson was stopped by Kansas City police, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri.

Officers found 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, pills, plastic bags containing cocaine and heroin, a digital scale and more than 12,000 cash, prosecutors said.

Robinson owned Nuvista, LLC, an opioid addiction clinic at 601 North Mur-Len Road.

According to the Kansas Secretary of State’s website, the business was formed in February 2015, but failed to file its annual registration last year.