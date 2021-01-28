Olathe 13-year-old is reported missing; police seek public’s help

The Olathe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Hezekiah Anderson was last seen near South Clairborne Road and East College Way, the department said in a news release Thursday.

The 13-year-old is considered endangered due to his age and medical concerns.

He was described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall with brown hair and a skinny build.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.