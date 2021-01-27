Kansas City, Kansas, police search for woman who has been missing for over 10 days

Kansas City, Kansas, police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing since Jan. 16.

Vanessa Nicole Olmedo, 36, was last seen that night leaving her residence in the 900 block of Tenny Avenue, according to the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

Olmedo, who has hazel eyes and brown hair, was wearing gray sweatpants and tennis shoes. She was carrying a brown suede tote bag, police said. She was described as standing at 5-foot-5 and weighing 125 pounds.

She could be in Kansas City, Missouri, according to a missing person flier.

Olmedo is known to drive a 2007 black Jeep Wrangler Sahara with tinted windows, police said. It bears the Kansas license plate 772KRD, according to the department.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts was asked to call Det. Bryan Minich 913-573-6036 or 913-596-3000. Tipsters can also call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.