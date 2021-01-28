Missouri man arrested, accused of participating in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

A Springfield, Missouri, man was arrested Thursday in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the FBI.

Zachary Martin was arrested on federal charges of entering restricted buildings or grounds, unlawful activities on Capitol grounds, disorderly conduct and demonstrating in the Capitol building, Bridget Patton, a spokeswoman from the FBI’s Kansas City office, said in an email to reporters.

FBI special agents and Springfield Police Department officers took Martin into custody without incident Thursday afternoon.

On Jan. 6, rioters claiming the election had been stolen from former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol as Congress certified Electoral College votes.

Allegations of election fraud have been unfounded.

The mob scaled walls and smashed windows before some made their way into the Senate chamber and the offices of elected officials.

Five people died as an immediate result of the violence in the Capitol. Federal law enforcement investigators have been searching the country for people involved in the attack.

On Jan. 15, a Sullivan, Missouri, woman accused of possessing a wooden name plate torn from the entrance to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office was charged in federal court.

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley and Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz led the effort in the Senate to object to President Joe Biden’s electoral win.

The pair have faced backlash following the attack with calls for them to be censured, expelled or resign.