Confederates and miscreants: Hawley, Cruz would join infamous list if expelled

Only 15 people have been expelled from the U.S. Senate in its 232-year history, 14 of them senators who backed the Confederacy during the Civil War.

Just nine members have been censured — formally reprimanded — an ignoble list that includes the red-baiting demagogue, Wisconsin Republican Sen. Joseph McCarthy.

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley and Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz are facing calls that they receive some form of this historically rare discipline.

Seven Democrats have asked the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate whether their challenges to President Biden’s Electoral College totals helped create the climate for the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot and to determine whether they should be censured or expelled.

Hawley and Cruz led the effort in the Senate to object to President Joe Biden’s electoral victory, but they’ve rejected the notion that their public statements fueled the insurrection that left five dead.

The partisan breakdown of the 100-member Senate makes it unlikely either will face expulsion, even if the committee recommends it.

Expulsion requires a two-thirds majority, which means all 50 Democrats and at least 17 Republicans would have to vote in favor.

In the century and a half following the Civil War, expulsion has been weighed at various points for senators facing corruption allegations. But the Senate has either failed to reach the two-thirds threshold to expel or the senator resigned before the vote.

The two most recent cases resulted in resignations: New Jersey Democrat Harrison Williams stepped down in 1982 following his conviction on bribery and conspiracy charges that later sent him to federal prison for two years. Oregon Republican Robert Packwood resigned in 1995 after allegations of sexual misconduct.

Neither Hawley, nor Cruz has any intention of stepping down.

During a Wednesday interview on KMOX NewsRadio in St. Louis, Hawley rejected the notion that he had incited violence and called the ethics a complaint an attempt to silence him and by extension Missourians.

“These are people who want me expelled from the Senate,” Hawley told KMOX host Mark Reardon.

“They’re using every means at their disposal they can to try to silence me, silence Cruz, silence 140 House members, including by the way almost the entire Missouri delegation. So if we start down this road pretty soon Missouri will have no representation.”

Missouri senators expelled during Civil War

The first expulsion came just eight years into the Senate’s history. Tennessee Sen. William Blount was expelled for conspiracy and treason.

Facing financial difficulties, Blount attempted to profit from a scheme to seize Spanish territories in Florida and Louisiana and sell them to Great Britain, according to the U.S. Senate Historical Office.

President John Adams sent Congress incriminating evidence, including a letter in Blount’s handwriting.

A Senate committee determined that Blount’s actions were “entirely inconsistent with his public trust” and the full Senate voted 25 to 1 to expel him in 1797.

Another senator would not be expelled until 1861 with the outbreak of the Civil War.

Fourteen Democrats would face expulsion between 1861 and 1862 for their support of the Confederate cause, including two from Missouri: Sens. Trusten Polk and Waldo Johnson.

“The mood was extremely tense. Bear in mind where Washington’s located. It was embedded between two slave states,” said Fergus Bordewich, a historian whose 2020 book “Congress at War” covers the tumultuous period.

“The perceived threat was enormous and at the same time you have members of Congress, who are southerners… So there was fear that armed Confederates, armed secessionists were going to seize the Capitol and prevent Congress from acting,” Bordewich said.

The first round of Confederate expulsions in 1861 were of senators representing southern states that seceded. The Senate then scrutinized members from border states, such as Missouri, who had supported the Confederate cause either by their words or actions, including Missouri’s Polk and Johnson.





In December of 1861, two New England Republicans, Sen. Solomon Foot of Vermont and Sen. Charles Sumner of Massachusetts, a staunch abolitionist, called for the removal of the two Missouri Democrats for their support of the rebellion.

Neither Polk, nor Johnson came to Washington to defend themselves against allegations that they had supported the secessionist cause. Johnson was accused of having an officer’s position in the Confederate Army (he eventually became a lieutenant colonel).

Johnson was expelled by a vote of 35 to 0 and Polk was expelled by a vote of 36 to 0.

‘What does it mean to discipline a member of the Senate?’

Hawley has argued that the complaint against him is an abuse of the ethics process.

Steven Huefner, a professor at Ohio State University’s Moritz College of Law who specializes in election law and judicial administration, disagreed that the issue is outside the bounds of the committee.

“It does not seem to me to be beyond the pale in light of what happened on January 6... for some members to say to the Ethics Committee you ought to look into the way some members of our body behaved,” Huefner said.

Many of the rioters of Jan. 6 brandished the Confederate flag, the symbol of the cause that led to the previous expulsions. The Civil War era removals occurred because an overwhelming majority of the Senate believed it couldn’t function with members disloyal to the country.

Huefner said the Senate Ethics Committee will weigh the precedents set by previous cases but it won’t be constrained by them.

“Their broader task is to assess what it is the Senate thinks that power to censure and expel is for. It cannot be that it’s simply a mechanism to use raw political power. The Ethics Committee is sure to avoid that,” Huefner said. “What is the kind of conduct that we cannot countenance because it undermines the function of the Senate?”

Among the pieces of evidence the complaint asks the committee to consider is reporting by The Star and other outlets on fundraising messages sent out by the two senators’ campaigns shortly before and during the riot, which promoted their efforts to overturn the election.

Huefner said Tuesday’s procedural vote in which 45 Republican senators voted to table former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial suggests that there would be little appetite among Senate Republicans to expel two of their members.

A more likely repercussion for Hawley and Cruz could be censure, a largely symbolic punishment which only requires a simple majority of 51 in the 100-member Senate.

Majority Democrats could reach that threshold with Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote or with a single Republican. Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse has already indicated his openness to a censure vote.

Huefner described censure as a formal expression of disapproval.

“What does it mean to discipline a member of the Senate? It’s not like they’re being put into the stocks like we did in colonial America… it’s not corporal punishment. It’s not even fines. It’s just sort of this expression of disapproval,” he said.

Censure has been used even more rarely in Senate history than expulsion. Only nine members have ever been censured.

It would place Hawley and Cruz on a list that includes McCarthy, the Wisconsin Republican whose name is synonymous with the blacklist era of the Cold War.

McCarthy’s demagoguery during televised hearings on the U.S. Army, where he badgered witnesses in his quest to root out communist sympathizers, brought the entire Senate into disrepute, contended Vermont Republican Sen. Ralph Flanders, who sponsored the censure resolution.

McCarthy was formally condemned by the Senate in late 1954 by a vote of 67 to 22 for abusing his position as the head of a subcommittee tasked with investigating government operations.

He lost his chairmanship and his historical reputation was severely damaged, but remained in office until his death in 1957.

Should Hawley and Cruz face reprimand?

Do Hawley and Cruz belong in the same category as McCarthy? Or that of the Confederate traitors expelled in the 1860s?

Bordewich said censure would be appropriate for Cruz and Hawley. “Both the men you’re talking about knew better… Like most people I regard their behavior as deeply cynical. They repeatedly lied,” he said.

Craig Holman, the lobbyist for Public Citizen, a national group which advocates for stronger ethics standards, argues that the two senators — and others who joined them in voting to overturn the election — should suffer serious consequences for their actions.

“As ring-leaders of the sedition caucus, Cruz and Hawley deliberately and knowingly advocated falsehoods for sheer partisan gain, which encouraged the violence in their own chamber,” Holman said in an email when asked about the possibility of expulsion or censure.

Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt opposed Hawley’s effort to overturn the election, but he strongly pushed back on the notion that his junior colleague should face any reprimand. He noted that California Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer objected to President George W. Bush’s 2004 victory in Ohio 16 years ago.

“The structure’s designed so somebody can object just like Barbara Boxer did in 2005 and I don’t recall anyone suggesting that she should have some consequences for objecting,” Blunt said.

“I’m more than happy to disagree with their decisions. I don’t think it’s my role to try and determine what their motivation was,” Blunt said of Hawley and Cruz.

One difference between 2020 and 2004 is that the losing candidate, Democrat John Kerry, conceded the day after the election. Trump refused to concede and engaged in weeks of inflammatory rhetoric in the lead up to Jan. 6, asserting without evidence that the election was stolen.

Many GOP officials joined him in that effort.

“It’s time to STAND UP,” Hawley said on Twitter four days before the Capitol attack.

Leroy Towns, who spent more than two decades as chief of staff for former Kansas Republican Sen. Pat Roberts, said in an email the question of whether Hawley or Cruz should be expelled hinges on whether they violated Senate rules, the law or the Constitution. He said the Senate should investigate and debate the matter.





“The actions of these two Senators—and the action of others who followed them—are despicable. They perpetuated a big lie told by Trump that the election was stolen even after insurrectionists wrecked the US. Capitol,” Towns said. “If they had an ounce of decency they would resign.”