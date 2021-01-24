1 killed after train collides with car early Sunday morning in south Kansas City

One person was killed early Sunday in Kansas City after a car and train collided, police said.

Police were called about 1:15 a.m. Sunday to 85th Street and Prospect Avenue where a Union Pacific train crashed into a Chevy Impala, Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email Sunday.

The car was driving east on 85th Street, just past the intersection of Prospect Avenue, Becchina said. The railroad crossing arm was down and the red caution lights were flashing as a train approached from the north.

“The Chevy Impala pulled around into the westbound lanes of 85th Street and apparently tried to beat the southbound train,” Becchina said.

The train then struck the car, dragging it about 60 feet until it was pushed into the gravel between the set of train tracks, police said.

The car’s driver was declared dead at the scene, Becchina said. The victim has yet been publicly identified.

The two engineers riding on the train were not injured.

This is the fourth fatal vehicle crash this year in Kansas City, Becchina said. Last year ended with at least 100 fatal wrecks.