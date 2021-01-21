Crime

High-speed police chase following carjacking in Kansas City ends in crash; 2 arrested

Kansas City police arrested two people on Thursday following what police say was a carjacking that led to a high-speed chase and ended in a two-vehicle crash.

Police were in pursuit of a black Dodge Journey, traveling west on 47th Street at a high rate of speed. The vehicle, police said, was stolen in a robbery earlier in the day.

The Dodge ran a red light and crashed into a black Ford Escape traveling south on Belleview Avenue.

The driver and passenger of the stolen Dodge then attempted to flee on foot, police said, but they were “quickly apprehended by officers.”

Both suspects were arrested, and neither sustained any major injury, according to police.

The driver and sole occupant of the Ford complained of injuries following the crash, but refused medical attention at the scene.

Profile Image of Trey Williams
Trey Williams
Trey Williams leads the breaking news team as well as The Star’s coverage of race and equity issues in Kansas City and the surrounding region. Before joining The Star he covered business news and Hollywood for The Wrap in Los Angeles, and financial news for MarketWatch. Trey grew up in Independence and is a graduate of Northwest Missouri State where he studied journalism.
