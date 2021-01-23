Prosecutors charge KC man with first degree murder in January shooting of 60-year-old

Jackson County prosecutors have charged a 25-year-old man previously convicted of involuntary manslaughter with first degree murder following the killing of a 60-year-old woman.

Travon M. Williams, of Kansas City, was charged with first degree murder, kidnapping and two counts of armed criminal action in the shooting death of Linda Gantt on Jan. 12, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

One witness told police that Williams had been living at a home in the 3600 block of Olive Street for a few weeks. Williams, upset about money he owed someone else, fired a gun into the air. The witness was told by others that that was how Williams “processes his anxiety.”

When Gantt came downstairs at the home, Williams allegedly “shoved the gun to her head and neck,” and told her she had to leave. Both Gantt and Williams left for a short time.

That witness later told police that when she was afraid of Williams and that she tried to intervene in the violence, but he told her: “I don’t wanna do you too.”

Gantt, according to charging documents, asked one witness for a ride to a house near East 36th and Olive Streets. Once they arrived, Williams began arguing with Gantt and pointed a pistol at her, witnesses said. A witness and Gantt were driving away when the driver heard several gunshots. Williams allegedly fired at the front passenger area. Then, Gantt turned to the driver and said she had been shot.

Kansas City police responded to the scene just before 2 p.m.

Gantt died at the hospital later that day.

Williams fled in a red SUV, according to court documents.





Williams then pointed the gun at a woman he dated before his arrest last year and ordered her into the vehicle. She told police she believed Williams would have killed her if she did not get in the car, according to charging documents.

He drove to a gas station and told the woman to get out and buy a charger or he would “kill her and everyone else.” Eventually, Williams went inside instead, but kept the keys with him. He then drove to the woman’s grandmother’s home in Kansas City, Kansas, and fired multiple shots at her home.

After a phone call with someone else, he began driving to Henry County where he was later arrested.

Williams was convicted in 2019 of first degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in a 2016 death.

Prosecutors are asking for a $1 million cash bond.

