Kansas City, Kansas, police seek public’s help finding missing man in crisis
Kansas City, Kansas, police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 53-year-old man who they believe is in crisis.
Jeffery Carl Magenheimer was last seen about 8 p.m. Jan. 7 walking southbound on Rainbow Boulevard near the intersection of West 39th Street, police spokeswoman Nancy Chartrand said in a news release Thursday. He had just been discharged from the University of Kansas Medical Center.
“We are very concerned about his well-being as we believe he is in crisis and has no cell phone or personal belongings with him,” Chartrand said. “He has a family here that is also deeply concerned.”
Magenheimer is a white man with light gray hair, hazel eyes, and he weighs about 160 pounds and is 5-feet-10-inches.
He was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, black boots, a puffy gray coat and a black Cabela’s stocking cap when he left the hospital, Chartrand said.
Police are asking anyone who sees Magenheimer or knows of his whereabouts to call Det. Bryan Minich at 913-596-3000 or to call the tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
